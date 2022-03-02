Wheel of Fortune Goes Viral After Contestants Fail to Solve Obvious Riddle

Wheel of Fortune fans are up in arms after the latest episode of the game show. When a puzzle gets close to being solved, most viewers want to shout the answers through their TVs. However, those calls fell on deaf ears on Tuesday as a bunch of social media users couldn’t believe the group of contestants flubbed an almost complete puzzle. The big view board read “Another feather _n yo_r _a_.” Rightfully, a ton of people waited for just one of the contestants to get the popular idiom. For about two minutes none of them came close. People had spins that resulted in bankruptcy. It was frustrating to witness. But, it did yield some amazing jokes on Twitter. If you think you can do better, the show dropped this hint on their website:

“We love players who are at ease, fun, and good game players. It’s important that the game moves along quickly and that the players are decisive in calling out their letters with a strong, confident voice and in choosing their game strategy (whether to spin, buy a vowel or solve the puzzle). We want contestants to call logical letters; good game players strike a good balance between calling consonants and buying vowels. Why buy vowels? It may help to fill in the gaps in the puzzles, allowing the contestant to call better consonants and to solve the puzzle with more confidence.”

This might have been the worst two minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history 😂 pic.twitter.com/lz6HynkkF5 — Warren Shaw 🇯🇲 (@ShawSportsNBA) March 2, 2022

They continued, “It’s been our general observation through the years that contestants who play with energy, poise, focus and a sense of humor (without forgetting to call smart letters) tend to do better on the show. Most contestants, at the end of a show, say that it was more difficult than they expected, and that it was the quickest, most exhilarating time of their lives. The final ingredient of a great contestant is a positive attitude. We want every contestant to win, but there’s always luck involved — that’s why it’s called Wheel of Fortune! We want people to come to the taping with the mindset that they’re going to have a good time, win or lose. Hey, you’re on America’s Game — so you’re already a winner!”

Were you frustrated by the ending to this puzzle? Let us know down in the comments!

https://twitter.com/sieenns/status/1498813965396291592?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wheel of Fortune shouldn’t be THIS hardpic.twitter.com/fVIhvKwtB0 — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) March 2, 2022

How have all 3 contestants on wheel of fortune right now never heard the phrase “another feather in your cap”?? This is madness!!! — Ashley (@Asheystew) March 2, 2022

Me watching wheel of fortune rn pic.twitter.com/TAqrtTV5sm — Justin L (@JustinIsSpiffy) March 2, 2022

A woman on Wheel of Fortune got this puzzle wrong three times. I’m yelling at the television like I’m watching a football game. pic.twitter.com/z97nubCC7G — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) March 2, 2022

Tonight’s Wheel of Fortune. I can’t. That round was brutal pic.twitter.com/VQOKxgolZY — Barley Jane (@barleyjane424) March 2, 2022

https://twitter.com/KennyK089/status/1498815425970413574?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

