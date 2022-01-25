Wheel Of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Apologizes To Benedict Cumberbatch For Not Knowing Who The Doctor Strange Star Was





Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak had to apologize to Benedict Cumberbatch for a silly moment on the show this week. During one of the solutions to a puzzle, the Doctor Strange actor played a role. But, the host had no idea who the Sherlock star was. He asked the contestant who solved the puzzle about it and they broke it down. (Good on them for nailing Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch really.) While it was a good effort by Ali to try and smooth it over. But, social media soon had a hold of the clip and people couldn’t believe Sajak didn’t know about Cumberbatch. The host would end up qualifying that he spends a lot of time in the basement. Audience members got a kick out of that in the studio. However, the show still sent out a tweet apologizing to the Doctor Strange star, which people promptly began joking about online. You can check it out for yourself down below. Also, you can read what Sajak said when confronted with the description of Cumberbatch.

“So I pretended like I was just saying ‘tell us.’ I, of course, know it, but you tell us — and that was a little host trick,” Sajak laughed with the contestant before adding, “My apologies, Mr. Cumberbatch. But I spend a lot of time in my basement. I have no idea what’s going on.”

Our apologies, Benedict Cumberbatch! 😂 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) January 24, 2022

In a recently announced change to the format, Sajak talked about letting the contestant in control of the game do the final spin now. The host explained the shift to the Today show.

“If you think about it, by doing the “final spin” I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game and that has always bothered me because it just didn’t feel right,” Sajak explained when asked about the move. “With this change, only the contestants determine the outcome of the game and the host does not impose themself in any way.”

The host previously talked to the Wheel website about how honored he was to be hosting this program. It’s the fulfillment of a lifelong broadcasting dream.

“I was very lucky in that I always knew that I wanted to be in broadcasting,” he began. “My early heroes were people like Arthur Godfrey, Dave Garroway, Steve Allen, and especially Jack Paar. They helped shape what a television personality was, paving the way for so many others.”

