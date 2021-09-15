Changes to Wheel of Fortune Have Some Fans Furious

Earlier this week kicked off the 39th season of Wheel of Fortune and though Pat Sajak and Vanna White are still hosting the series there were some notable changes to the set and the game for the latest batch of episodes. The updated set and a new version of the classic theme song are just some of the changes made to the show with others including certain wedges being removed from the board entirely, new theme music for certain puzzles, and that Sajak no longer personally does the final spin of the wheel. That said, not everyone that regularly watches is liking what they’re seeing, as you can find in the reactions we collected below.

“If you think about it, by doing the “final spin” I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game and that has always bothered me because it just didn’t feel right,” Sajak told Today about the changes to the game, highlighting why this one was a positive. “With this change, only the contestants determine the outcome of the game and the host does not impose themself in any way.”

News of these changes to Wheel of Fortune also came with the report that Sajak and White are set to continue with the show through at least the 2023-2024 TV season. It’s unclear if any of the changes to the game will last through that season as well but if fans are vocal enough about it, they might get changed.

