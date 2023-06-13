Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest Reportedly the Frontrunner to Replace Pat Sajak as Host

Wheel of Fortune may have already found its next host. Following Monday's news of Pat Sajak retiring from his post atop the long-running game show, new reports say American Idol host Ryan Seacrest could be the frontrunner for the position. The latest comes from Bloomberg, which reports Seacrest has already had conversations with producers behind the show, though it's unclear just how serious of a situation it's gotten to be.

Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw tweeted Monday afternoon that some sources have considered Seacrest a frontrunner while others have suggested he's simply one of many people interested in the position. Fortunately enough for Seacrest, American Idol airs on ABC as does Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the annual event he's hosted and produced since 2006. Suffice it to say, the talent has an in with the network.

Sajak himself announced his retirement on Monday, saying he'd be parting from Wheel after Season 41, which airs over the course of the 2023-2024 television season.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement shared to his Twitter. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Followers of Sajak may not be surprised at the news, given the host mentioned last year he was toying with the idea of retirement.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak said of Wheel of Fortune, which debuted in 1975. "It appears I may go before the show. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Wheel of Fortune is streaming on Pluto.