The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist

The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!

A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.

White Lotus Season 3 Theory: Nicole and Abby Get Their Groove Back

(Photo: HBO)

As the theory goes, showrunner Mike White is shaping The White Lotus Season 3 to be a story that features Nicole Mossbacher traveling alongside Abby Di Grasso, the estranged wife of Season 2 character Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli). Abby was only heard over the phone in The White Lotus Season, with actress Laura Dern (Jurassic Park) providing that voice. Now fans are hot for theory (hope?) that Dern and Connie Britton will star in Season 3, bringing the continuity of The White Lotus together into one big universe – something Mike White told TV Line he wants to do, making The White Lotus a "Marvel universe type thing."

Why This Could Actually Happen

This theory isn't built purely on speculation – there is a bit of circumstantial evidence to support it.

Connie Britton has teased with the possibility of Nicole returning for Season 3 – alongside another actor they couldn't lock down for Season 2:

"[Mike White] wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," Britton told Deadline. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to [do] that in the third season."

It's not hard to speculate that Laura Dern was the casting that couldn't be done for Season 2 – and her voice acting as Abby was a placeholder for a bigger role in Season 3. Dern was busy making and promoting Jurassic World: Dominion at the time The White Lotus Season 2 would've been in production... the timing definitely fits.

