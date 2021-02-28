Who Dies in The Walking Dead Season 10C Premiere?

✖

Everyone is a target when The Walking Dead returns with its extended Season 10 tonight on AMC. In "Home Sweet Home," the first of six new bonus episodes set in the aftermath of the Whisperer War, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) returns with a story she's not yet ready to share when an unknown and unseen threat hunts her dwindling group of survivors. Along with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Kelly (Angel Theory), who accompany series newcomers Cole (American Soul's James Devoti) and Elijah (Cobra Kai's Okea Eme-Akwari) on a trek to a nearby rendezvous, Maggie's homecoming quickly turns to horror when the group faces dangers both alive and undead.

Daryl and Maggie might make it through the episode unscathed — Daryl revisits his search for the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in next Sunday's flashback-heavy "Find Me," and a freed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) faces a day of reckoning now that Maggie is back — but new allies Cole and Elijah are decidedly less safe.

Will Kelly live to reunite with big sister Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who is still missing despite the reveal that she survived a cave-in earlier this season? And then there's Maggie's eight-year-old son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), currently in the care of Maggie's people who are stalked by a silent predator.

In true Walking Dead fashion, it's the babysitters who are in the most danger in "Home Sweet Home": viewers will meet Maya (Brianna Butler), Ainsley (Haley Leary), and Gus (David Atkinson), Maggie's people who may or may not live to see Season 11.

"These are episodes that are an extension of Season 10, but we started them after we'd already been starting work on Season 11 and the pandemic interrupted things. But there's still a lot of really great character work that we get into in these episodes," showrunner Angela Kang said during The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "We get into where Daryl and Carol are at after the emotional roller coaster that they were on in the Whisperers arc, we get to see wonderful Paola [Lázaro, who plays Princess] and the group that she's with, getting to learn a little bit more about the group that they were apprehended by at the end of Episode 16."

Later in the extended tenth season, Kang teased, "We get to dive into the Maggie and Negan dynamic, which I know a lot of people are excited to find out how those two are gonna occupy the same space. We'll also get to find out more about what Maggie has been up to, and how that affects the future in big ways. So we'll be seeing a mix of stories from people's past that affect the future as well as where everybody's at in the aftermath of this giant Whisperer War because things are pretty screwed up, and they've got a lot to do to pull themselves together."

