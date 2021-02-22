The Walking Dead: A Look at the Extended Season 10 Preview Released

The cast and creators behind the extended Season 10 of The Walking Dead preview the new bonus episodes premiering February 28 on AMC. The six-episode extension was designed to be filmed safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic with fewer cast members and locations, which made for "really intimate storytelling," says Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple. In the six new stories set in the aftermath of the Whisperer War, viewers will witness the fallout between best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), the resumed conflict between old enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and a new direction for The Walking Dead.

"These are episodes that are an extension of Season 10, but we started them after we'd already been starting work on Season 11 and the pandemic interrupted things. But there's still a lot of really great character work that we get into in these episodes," showrunner Angela Kang said during The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "We get into where Daryl and Carol are at after the emotional roller coaster that they were on in the Whisperers arc, we get to see wonderful Paola [Lázaro, who plays Princess] and the group that she's with, getting to learn a little bit more about the group that they were apprehended by at the end of Episode 16."

Along with teaming Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) on an "old-fashioned Walking Dead survival story" guest-starring Robert Patrick that Kang teased "tells us a lot about the state of Alexandria, which is going to be really, really important for the story going forward," the six new episodes will reveal what happens when Negan and Maggie meet again for the first time in years.

"We get to dive into the Maggie and Negan dynamic, which I know a lot of people are excited to find out how those two are gonna occupy the same space. We'll also get to find out more about what Maggie has been up to, and how that affects the future in big ways," Kang said. "So we'll be seeing a mix of stories from people's past that affect the future as well as where everybody's at in the aftermath of this giant Whisperer War because things are pretty screwed up, and they've got a lot to do to pull themselves together."

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns with six all-new bonus episodes Sunday, February 28, on AMC.