The Nacelle Company, Studio Behind The Toys That Made Us, Launches Toy Division (Exclusive)

The Nacelle Company, the studio by The Toys That Made Us and A Toy Store Near You, is getting into the toy business. The company tells ComicBook.com that it is launching a new toy division aimed at preserving nostalgic franchises for new generations to discover. The company has acquired IPs including The Great Garloo, Power Lords, Robo Force, and others. It will begin producing and selling products based on those properties, including soft goods, collectibles, books, physical media, and more. In 2021, The Nacelle Company hired artist and toy designer David Vonner to head up its new toy design division.

In 2022, The Nacelle Company is introducing its first wave of action figures based on its upcoming Robo Force toy line. They include Wrecker, Hun-Dred, and Maxx Steele. The company partnered with Funko to release a Great Garloo Funko Pop limited to 1000 pieces as an Emerald City Comic Con exclusive. The Nacelle Company is also partnering with Super7 to expand The Great Garloo’s ReAction figure line. In 2021, Nacelle acquired the Marx Toys brand and plans to relaunch the “Magic of Marx” to spotlight its properties, developing toys, books, and other lifestyle products.

Additionally, The Nacelle Company announced in 2021 that it has partnered with Super7 to revive the 1980s animated franchise Silverhawks as a television series. The Nacelle Company’s toy slate can be found at the Nacelle Store.

“A lot of what we do at Nacelle is pop-culture and toy-centric, so it seemed like a leap into the toy developing and manufacturing industry was an obvious opportunity we wanted to explore and that we believe we can have fun in,” said Nacelle Company CEO Brian Volk-Weiss.

Brian Volk Weiss founded The Nacelle Company in Burbank, California in 2017. The company works in scripted and unscripted production, podcasting, publishing, records, distribution, development, marketing, and management divisions. Nacelle produces series including Netflix’s Down To Earth with Zac Efron, The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, and Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History. It also produces Behind The Attraction for Disney +, CW’s Discontinued, Sony’s Mad About You reboot, All The Way Black for BET+, History’s Grant, and History’s . It has partnerships with Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO, Discovery, BET+, A&E Networks, Hulu, Viacom, History, and others. The company describes itself as “dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking stories and pop-culture history through its signature documentary filmmaking style, unique distribution system and a consistent desire to never stop exploring.”