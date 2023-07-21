Ryan Reynolds to Co-Produce Biker Mice From Mars Series

Ryan Reynolds is set to co-produce a Biker Mice From Mars animated series. Deadline reports that the Deadpool 3 star will be working with Nacelle to bring the 90's favorite back after a hiatus (There was a show in 2006). Maximum Effort has been ramping up their TV and movie content this year. Fubo is also aboard the Biker Mice From Mars project as a producer. It's been 27 years since the original series ended. Rick Ungar created the show and the property has rattled around fans' brains ever since. With 90s nostalgia in full-effect, it seems like the time for revival is here. (It also doesn't hurt that the mice's millennial counterparts, the Ninja Turtles continue to be popular.)

"Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board with Biker Mice from Mars," Reynolds told the outlet. "Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle."

Approaching Biker Mice From Mars Now

Biker Mice From Mars hit the airwaves back in 1993 and those three characters would inspire toys all across the world. Throttle, Modo, Vinnie and their allies left quite a bit of an impression on audiences. Comicbook.com managed to speak with the main character's voice actors in 2020. Rob Paulsen, Dorian Harewood, and Ian Ziering would absolutely be down to revisit Biker Mice if given the opportunity. Maybe they will get the chance!

"I did another show that was an unabashed, well, not a ripoff. But it's deeply inspired by Turtles. I did a show called Biker Mice From Mars years ago, that I thought was really fun. The three main characters were myself, Ian Ziering, who you guys know from 90210, and Dorian Harewood," Paulsen told us at the time. "That was a pretty cool action-adventure show with some cool music. A lot of humor. There have been rumors about maybe that being rebooted, with a whole bunch of different characters."

What Was Biker Mice From Mars About?

Here's the official synopsis for the original Biker Mice From Mars: "On the planet Mars, there existed a race of anthropomorphic mice who enjoyed motorsports and had a very similar culture and society to that of human beings. Eventually, they were all but wiped out by the Plutarkians, an alien race of obese, foul-smelling, worm-eating, fish-like humanoids who plunder other planets for their natural resources."

"Three survivors: Throttle, Modo and Vinnie, manage to find a spaceship and escape the Plutarkian takeover, but instead, they soon find themselves crash-landing on Earth in the city of Chicago. Along with a charming female mechanic named Charlene "Charley" Davidson, the Biker Mice must defend Earth and defeat the villainous Plutarkians, in an attempt to finally return to their homeland of Mars."

