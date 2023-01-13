Willow: Disney+ Releases New Character Posters

The first season of Willow came to an end on Disney+ this week, and fans of the fantasy series have been pushing for a renewal on Twitter. While the finale did tease more seasons, Disney+ and Lucasfilm haven't officially renewed the show yet. However, they are treating fans to some new content. Yesterday, the official Disney+ account took to social media to share new character posters for the series. All of your favorites are represented from Willow (Warwick Davis) down to The Scourge (Joonas Suotamo).

"The characters of #Willow. (1/2) All episodes are now streaming, only on #DisneyPlus!" the first post reads on Instagram. "The Gales. (2/2) All episodes of #Willow are now streaming, only on #DisneyPlus!" the second post adds. You can check out all of the posters below:

How Does the Willow Finale Set Up Season 2?

There were some major cliffhangers in the Willow finale including Willow (Warwick Davis) and the rest of the party having to journey out of the Immemorial City as well as Graydon (Tony Revolori) waking up in what appeared to be a different, darker dimension. Most importantly, after the finale's credits, a "Volume I" book is put on a shelf next to two more volumes, hinting that the series has a three-season plan. Recently, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan spoke with ComicbookMovie.com and addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I hope so," Kasdan shared. "We're certainly working at it and I'm begging Kathy [Kennedy] because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit."

Is Val Kilmer in the Willow Finale?

Originally, Val Kilmer was going to return as Madmartigen, but the actor struggled with his health after a battle with throat cancer, and filming during COVID felt too risky, so they ended up writing him out of the series. However, in the show's sixth episode, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in a scene. In the finale," Madmartigen is heard once again speaking words of wisdom to his daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz). While you don't actually see the character, it was a nice way to honor Kilmer and his beloved role in the movie.

"Jack has been a great friend to Willow all along, you know," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan previously told Decider. "Between Joanne and Val he basically is the child of the Willow franchise." He added, "We actually recorded with Val and we used his performance as a guide track. Then Jack was given Val's performance to listen to and then copy what his dad had done in terms of you know, the performance elements of Val's thing."

The first season of Willow is now streaming on Disney+.