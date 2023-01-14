Willow Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan Addresses That Epic Cliffhanger

The season finale of Willow was released on Disney+ this week, and it set up a lot of exciting stories for potential future seasons. While the show hasn't been renewed yet, there were some big cliffhangers in the finale, including Willow (Warwick Davis) and the rest of the party having to journey out of the Immemorial City as well as Graydon (Tony Revolori) waking up in what appeared to be a darker dimension and coming face to face with a very different version of Elora (Ellie Bamber). Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan recently talked with io9 about the finale and addressed the cliffhangers.

"Yeah, he's got a vulnerability to these things," Kasdan said of Graydon. "And one of the big overarching themes of the show is that we all have a little of these two things in us, you know? Even less explicit than 'light' and 'dark,' it's the sort of libidinous side and the idealistic side. And he's constantly confronted by the conflict between those opposing feelings in himself and feels vulnerable to the influence of these darker, more malevolent forces. So, yeah, he certainly could be a powerful tool for either good or evil."

He added of the big cliffhanger, "I think that battlefield is sort of the promise of some victor in this battle between this creature and these forces of light. And how that works out is going to depend largely, we hope it's implied, on Elora, and on how she ends up feeling by the end of this. And one thing that's been really fun about doing this is that we're allowed, in this fun offshoot of Star Wars, to explore what the dark side means, and what it could be like to see what might tempt someone to go over there. And I think it's something that Star Wars has done to some extent and probably will do more in the coming year. But it's something that we thought there was an opportunity to make very specific to this, about someone being tempted into power and easy things that can be tempting to all of us, you know? 'Money for nothing,'" he said with a laugh.

Kasdan continued, "And it's why someone in Graydon's position... and I very much relate to Graydon at the end of that scene. It's like, if she said that to me, I would have to really decide which way I was going to go, you know?"

What's Next For Willow?

Kasdan went on to explain Willow and the rest of the party's ending, saying, "The first season was always sort of intended to leave them in Immemorial City, but certainly, the story doesn't end [there] at all."

"Honestly, I have no idea," Kasdan said about a renewal timeline. "We've never been in that kind of dialogue. My marching orders have always been 'Go forward, young man. Keep coming up with these stories.' And I'm certainly game to do it and I love everybody involved. So that's not a hard order to get to work on." He added, "Yeah, we've been working really, really hard and we're very optimistic. I mean, certainly, in some form or another, we would love nothing more than to keep going and to tell more."

