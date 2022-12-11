Willow Showrunner Says He's "Begging" Kathleen Kennedy For Season 2

The first three episodes of Willow have been released on Disney+ and five more are on the way. The new series is the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 fantasy film of the same name and sees Warwick Davis returning to the titular role. The show will also see the return of other exciting cast members from the movie as well as some fun cameos from franchise newcomers. Many fans are already hoping for a second season, and producer Roopesh Parekh told ComicBook.com at the premiere that while they "complete this story" in the finale, they also "leave a lot of angles open for the future." Recently, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan spoke with ComicbookMovie.com and addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I hope so," Kasdan shared. "We're certainly working at it and I'm begging Kathy [Kennedy] because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit."

What Inspired Warwick Davis' Willow Return?

Willow has many big connections to Star Wars, so it was no surprise to learn that Warwick Davis referenced a Star Wars performance when talking about playing Willow again. Not only is Willow a Lucasfilm project, but the original film's characters were created by George Lucas. Davis recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he took inspiration from Mark Hamill's performance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"The one thing I took note of in particular was Mark Hamill returning to Luke Skywalker and how he went about the approach for that," Davis explained. "I thought he was really interesting, and it wasn't the expected approach, certainly. He came at it from quite a different angle, and I also did the same. I noticed that Mark didn't try to play the character younger. He just leaned into his more mature years, and that's really what I did as Willow. I'm 52 now. The first time I played the character, I was only 17. So I thought, 'Well, let's not deny the fact that you're 52. Let's use that to make this character more interesting, more grounded and more well-rounded as well.'"

Davis continued, "Within this series, the world that we find Willow in is a different one than we last saw him in. He's quite troubled. He's had a lot of dark experiences in his own life, so he has to take all that on. And as an actor, I have to add all of that knowledge into the character's situation and use that to reflect out in my performance."

The fourth episode of Willow drops on Disney+ on December 14th.