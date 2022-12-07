Willow Writer Breaks Down That Big Episode 3 Cameo (Exclusive)

The third episode of Disney+'s new Willow series, "Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb," is now streaming and it features a lot of sorrow and heartbreak for the party and their mission. Things aren't exactly going well for Willow (Warwick Davis), and not everyone made it out of this new episode alive. Despite some of the darker themes, there was also an exciting cameo in "Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb." Warning: Spoilers Ahead! While escaping her captors, Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) meets a couple of woodswomen, Hubert (Hannah Waddingham) and Annie (Caoimhe Farren). Both women swore to protect Elora when they learned her true identity, but sadly, they were soon killed by the infected Commander Ballantine (Ralph Ineson). During the Willow premiere, ComicBook.com talked to Willow executive producer, Wendy Mericle, who also wrote the new episode. We asked about Waddingham's cameo and whether or not Hubert and Anne were a couple.

"I was so excited about her, I can't even tell you," Mericle says of Waddingham, who is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso. "She steals this show ... She's so great." When asked if Hubert and Anne were wives, Mericle replied, "Yeah. I mean, for me. Yes." We also mentioned how sad it was that they died so quickly, and Mericle added, "I know. The ending is really... They meet a very unfortunate demise."

Will There Be a Hocus Pocus 3 with Hannah Waddingham?

Sadly, Willow isn't the first Disney+ project to use Waddingham so briefly. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and the long-awaited sequel sees the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters as well as Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. While many of the other original Hocus Pocus stars did not return for the sequel, there is a fun new cast to play with the original trio. One such newcomer is Waddingham who plays The Witch Mother that helps the Sanderson Sisters get their powers when they're young. Unfortunately, Waddingham is only featured in one scene early in the movie, and fans are bummed she wasn't in it more. The sequel does have a post-credit scene that opens the door for a third movie, and many are hoping a potential threequel will mean more of Waddingham. While nothing has been greenlit, Midler has said she would be open to making another installment.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed t. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

The first three episodes of Willow are streaming on Disney+.