Wilmer Valderrama Adapting Aztlan Graphic Novel

✖

The fan-favorite comic Aztlán is headed to the small screen, with the help of actor and producer Wilmer Valderrama. Earlier this month, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that that Valderrama and his WV Entertainment production company have optioned the rights for Aztlán, with the goal of turning it into a television series. The series, which is part of WV Entertainment's overall deal with CBS Studios, would have Valderrama serving as an executive producer, with Kaitlin Saltzman serving as a co-executive producer. The search is reportedly currently underway for a screenwriter.

Written by Eduardo Ancer with art from Carlos Fabian Villa, Aztlán is described as a Mesoamerican epic fantasy based on the Aztec myth of the Five Suns. Told from multiple perspectives, it follows the royals, warriors and rogues in the race to gather the Masks of the Elemental Gods and harness their powers for their competing efforts to prevent or provoke the collapse of the current world order.

The comic is independently published and originally got its start on Kickstarter, where it was published in four languages — Spanish, English, French, and Nahuatl, which is the original language of Mesoamerican culture.

"Aztlán is a Mesoamerican Fantasy / Epic adventure that is based on the legend of the five suns," the series' Kickstarter page reads in part. "In essence the legend explains that our world has passed through four eras of creation and destruction, one per sun and that all of us live under the fifth sun... Aztlán is the story of the Fourth Sun, of its cataclysm, creatures, gods, and the heroes that tried to prevent it."

"Our dream is to give our youth (Mexican, Nahuas, Mixtecs, Mayans that only get to see American or Japanese animation and comics) a source of inspiration, to give them heroes of their own," the Kickstarter continues. "Those two aspirations: To take Mesoamerica to the world and to share it to our own it is why we are printing the books in four languages. We hope you help us reach our goal. As we said. We love good stories. So, at heart, Aztlan is not only a mesoamerican fantasy. Is a story about the end of a world, and how the people (and heroes) try to prevent it. No matter where we live, we can relate to that. Every day it seems that we are living the end of our world… Let's hope these stories (the epic ones) inspire us to be the heroes we need."

What do you think of Aztlán getting a potential TV adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!