‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals First Trailer for ‘I Am the Night’ Starring Chris Pine

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has unveiled a teaser trailer for her next collaboration with actor Chris Pine: the TNT series I Am The Night. You can see it below.

Despite the title, it is not in fact about Kevin Conroy’s Batman. Bummer, we know, but keep reading. The series looks interesting.

Written by Sam Sheridan and inspired by true events, I Am the Night tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter (Pine), haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

So excited to share this trailer for #IAmTheNight, starring the most amazing Chris Pine and @IndiaEisleyLife. This story was dying to be told and we loved telling it. Can’t wait for you all to see! Premieres January 28! @IAmTheNightTNT pic.twitter.com/LKxP62BeOj — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 26, 2018

I Am The Night is a six-episode limited series, with Jenkins, Victoria Mahoney (Claws), and Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress) directing two episodes each. The series also stars Jefferson Mays, Yul Vazquez, Justin Cornwell, Dylan Smith, Jay Paulson, Golden Brooks, Leland Orser, Connie Nielsen, Shoniqua Shondai, and Monique Green.

TNT will debut the series on January 28.