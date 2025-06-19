Wonder Woman TV Show Gets an Exciting Update (& How It’s Connected to the Movie)

The DC Universe is still making its way to Themyscira, if not at the pace some fans would like. In a newly-published interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn talked about big picture plans for the DCU, including the titles that have been languishing in development since their announcement. That includes Paradise Lost, a series about life on Wonder Woman’s magical all-female island home Themyscira before Diana herself was born. Gunn assured fans that the project is still in the works, and progress is still being made. He also did his best to sum up the show’s tangential connection to the newly-announced Wonder Woman movie, in typical James Gunn fashion.

“Paradise Lost is moving along. It’s slow-moving, but it’s moving. And, yeah, I really love that project a lot,” Gunn said. When asked if the show is directly connected to his plans for Wonder Woman in the DCU, Gunn was guarded at first. “Yes. Well, yes and no,” he said. “Wonder Woman‘s a separate thing. We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman‘s being written right now. So it’s different. I mean, not different. They’re connected. She’s from f—ing Themyscira, so…”

Gunn can be forgiven for his bluntness and uncertainty here. He just confirmed that the Wonder Woman movie is in development in this very interview, explaining that it is in the writing phase. Until now, Paradise Lost was the only Wonder Woman-related project in the works at the DCU, which made it confusing Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told investors that Wonder Woman was one of the four “pillars” of the DCU, along with Superman, Batman, and Supergirl.

“Yeah, I think that’s accurate, actually,” Gunn said when asked about that comment. “I think that he got that from me. I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.”

Paradise Lost is not expected to feature Wonder Woman at all. It was announced in January of 2023 along with the rest of the DCU slate. Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios described the show as a political thriller, and compared it to Game of Thrones. It will take place on Themyscira before Wonder Woman’s birth, and is likely based in part on a 2001 comic book story arc called “Paradise Island Lost” by Phil Jiminez and George Pérez.

We don’t know who’s working on Paradise Lost or the untitled Wonder Woman film so far, and we have no hint about when either of them will premiere. The DCU hits the big screen for the first time on July 11th with the premiere of Superman.