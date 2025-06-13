Wonder Woman Rumor Reveals if Gal Gadot Will Return in New Film (But Should She?)

A Wonder Woman movie is in the works at DC Studios, but fans shouldn’t expect to see Gal Gadot reprise the role of Diana Prince. On an episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, industry insiders John Rocha and Jeff Sneider discussed a recent bevy of DC Universe updates shared by James Gunn, which included the reveal that a Wonder Woman script is currently being written. The two then addressed speculation if this means Gadot could be returning to play Wonder Woman in a new film. Both seemed to definitively shut the door on that possibility.

“No, no, no, absolutely not happening,” Sneider said, which served as the end of the Gadot discussion on the episode.

Gadot, of course, portrayed Wonder Woman in several projects in the DC Extended Universe franchise. She made her debut in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before headlining the 2017 blockbuster hit Wonder Woman. Gadot went on to reprise the role in Justice League and headlined Wonder Woman 1984. Her last appearance as the character came in an uncredited cameo in 2023’s The Flash.

The DC Universe’s Wonder Woman movie has not been formally announced or dated as of this writing. It’s in early development as Gunn and Co. iron out the franchise’s upcoming slate. Gunn noted the film is separate from the Paradise Lost TV series, which is about the Amazons of Themyscira. The DC Studios co-head highlighted Wonder Woman as one of the franchise’s most important characters, along with Superman, Batman, and Supergirl.

Gadot’s tenure as Wonder Woman got off to a rousing start. Despite Batman v Superman‘s divisive reception, she was seen as one of the film’s highlights. Her take on Diana then quickly became a fan-favorite with the first Wonder Woman, which earned widespread critical acclaim and grossed $823.9 million at the worldwide box office. Gadot’s performances were well-received, tapping into the qualities and traits that have made Wonder Woman an icon for decades. However, her time in the DCEU came to a rather unceremonious end; besides the Justice League debacle, Wonder Woman 1984 drew largely negative responses. As DC Studios turns the page, Gunn is looking to wipe the slate clean and cast new faces as the DCU’s heroes.

Gadot proved to be a strong fit for Wonder Woman, but bringing her back for a reboot would potentially cause some problems. Fans would wonder why Henry Cavill and/or Ben Affleck weren’t carried over from the DCEU, and trying to integrate old DCEU continuity into the DCU could be messy. Theoretically, Gunn could always have Gadot play a Wonder Woman variant, though that might just confuse casual audiences. For all intents and purposes, it’s better if a different actress takes on the role of Diana Prince in the DCU. Now, that’s not to say there isn’t a place for Gadot in the new franchise at all. Jason Momoa is playing Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, so Gunn is open to having DCEU veterans play in his sandbox. If the right role for Gadot were to come along, Gunn could consider it, but it shouldn’t be Wonder Woman.