James Gunn’s Comments on DCU’s Wonder Woman Prequel Will Make Fans Happy

The Wonder Woman TV series Paradise Lost is in “very active development,” according to DCU head James Gunn. On Friday, Gunn spoke with fans about the burgeoning DC Universe on Threads, answering many questions about the status of projects and the creative processes behind them. When someone asked if Paradise Lost is still “in active development,” Gunn replied: “Very active development.”

Gunn answered a question from a fan asking about origin stories in the DCU. He has previously said that the franchise will not re-make the origin stories of Superman or Batman, but he assured fans that the origin stories of other characters are still on the table. As an example, one fan wondered how many average moviegoers know the origin story of Wonder Woman, to which Gunn responded: “Not as many people do – also because she’s had various origin stories.” Beyond that, he gave no hint about the content of Paradise Lost or whether he plans to depict Wonder Woman’s origin story on the big screen.

Paradise Lost was among the first projects announced back in January of 2023 when Gunn and Peter Safran announced their plans for the DC Universe. At the time, they held a press conference, describing Paradise Lost as a “Game of Thrones-ish story” set on the island of Themyscira before Diana was born. Fans speculated that the show might take inspiration from the comic series “Paradise Island Lost” by Phil Jiminez and George Pérez, which was about a civil war on Themyscira.

“It’s really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women,” Safran said at the time, according to a report by Variety. Gunn added: “How did that come about? What’s the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?”

Despite that promising tease, Paradise Lost has never been one of the imminent projects on the DCU slate. The franchise will kick off in earnest in July with Superman, written and directed by Gunn. The following month we’ll get Peacemaker Season 2, and in June of 2026 we’ll see Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There are six other movies and five other TV shows in the works, but none have release dates yet.

While Gunn’s promise of “very active” work on the series is a good sign, “in development” can have a broad range of meanings in the TV industry. It generally means the show has not been officially ordered yet, and it could be dropped at any time with minimal financial loss for the network. In this case, it’s probably a safe bet – if the DCU is successful, Wonder Woman will be expected to join it sooner rather than later. In the meantime, fans have their sights set on the summer.