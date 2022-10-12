The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse Disney+ Special Gets Release Date, New Trailer (Exclusive)

Fall is here and that means cooler weather, changing leaves and an all-new episode of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is coming. The extended-length special, "The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse", is headed to Disney+ on November 18th — which just so happens to be Mickey Mouse's birthday — and ComicBook.com has an exclusive trailer as well as never-before-seen key art for the short. You can check out the official trailer for yourself in the video below.

In "The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse", in a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility. As you can see in the trailer, that legacy is going to be a hard one to undo — and should prompt some big adventures in the process.

"The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse" is the fourth special in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse following "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse" which debuted in February, "The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse" which debuted in March, and "The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse", which debuted in July. The specials are part of the overall The Wonderful Mickey Mouse series on Disney+. The series features a contemporary art style that harkens back to Mickey's 1928 beginnings and is itself a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning 2013 Mickey Mouse shorts which premiered on Disney Channel in 2013. In addition to the trailer, you can also check out the new key art for "The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse" below.

(Photo: Disney+)

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music, and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series includes stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

The new episode of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, "The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse", will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 18th.