WWE Superstar Attempts Cash-In at Night of Champions, (And It Goes Horribly Wrong) 

After a host of surprising moments throughout Night of Champions, it was finally time for the main event, and somehow, the ending was more chaotic than anything that had come before. The match was supposed to be a one-on-one battle between two longtime WWE favorites in John Cena and CM Punk, and it was for about half of the match. After that, five other Superstars ended up in the middle of a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt, and to say it went horribly for the briefcase holder would be an understatement.

Early on in the match, it seemed as if Cena and Punk simply knew each other too well, as neither one could establish complete control of the match. These are two of WWE’s biggest superstars after all, and they have matched up a considerable number of times along their respective WWE careers, so it was no surprise that Five Knuckle Shuffles, running knees, neckbreakers, and more were all getting countered left and right.

What did land a few times on Punk was Attitude Adjustments, but Punk wouldn’t stay down. The match turned a bit though when Cena went to grab his Championship to hit Punk with, but he ultimately decided not to, which then led to Punk hitting Cena with the GTS. That’s when everything went sideways.

Time to Cash In

Punk was trying to get a referee down to the ring after the other one was knocked out, and instead he got Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. They made their way down to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, and Reed and Breakker would deal with Punk, slamming him through the announce table.

Rollins would then call out another referee so he could cash in his briefcase, but as he neared the ring, Cena took him out and then got in Rollins’ face. Rollins attempted to hit Cena with the briefcase but Cena evaded it and hit Rollins with an AA. Then over by the entrance Penta came running down to chase away Rollins’ crew, but Breakker managed to kick him down, only to get attacked by Sami Zayn.

Cena then hit Reed with an AA, leaving him once again one-on-one with Punk. Punk reached out a hand and Cena initially accepted but then tried to hit him with the low blow, only for Punk to catch his foot and set him up for a GTS. Rollins then rushed in out of nowhere to hit Punk with the briefcase. Rollins would follow up and hit Punk with a curb stomp, but Cena threw Rollins out of the ring and then pinned Punk for the win, retaining his Title and crushing Rollins’ attempted cash-in. You can find the full results for Night of Champions below.

PUNK AND CENA SHAKE HANDS AND HUG



CENA GOES TO LOW BLOW HIM LIKE HE DID CODY



SETH HITS PUNK WITH THE BRIEFCASE AND STOMPS HIM



Night of Champions

King of the Ring Finals: Cody Rhodes def. Randy Orton

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) def. CM Punk

United States Championship Match: Solo Sikoa (C) def. Jacob Fatu

Queen of the Ring Finals: Jade Cargill def. Asuka

Sami Zayn def. Karrion Kross

