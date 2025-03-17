John Cena Breaks Up With WWE Because of “Abusive Relationship”

Play video

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe when he turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, and while since then fans had already heard from Rhodes, they hadn’t yet heard from Cena. That all changed on today’s WWE Raw, as Cena opened the show by getting some things off his chest, including the fact that he’s felt like a puppet for the past 20 years and that over the course of two decades, he has been in an abusive relationship. Cena even called out fans who were wearing Cena gear in the front row, including a child, and he only stopped spewing venom when Rhodes came and confronted him.

The Let’s Go Cena and Cena Sucks filed the arena after Cena came out, and Cena just stood in the middle of the ring waiting as they continued. The chants finally subsided and he started to speak but they quickly booed in response, and they cut him off again soon after. Cena said, “You are making this so easy for me. For 25 years I’ve been the victim. I’ve been the victim of an abusive relationship.”

The fans started to chant again but Cena cut them off, saying “No, you’ve lost your time to talk!” They chanted again, and Cena said, “Yeah okay fine, take the floor and what do you do with it? All you are is abusive, and all you’ve done is bully me and expect me to be your damn puppet and expect me to do it with a smile on my face. No more!”

“Look, I am not a babyface. I am not a heel. I’m a human being. and each and every one of you has been awful to me. Go ahead! You’ve been awful. and it’s been the same damn noise for 25 years,” Cena said. “When I first got here to the WWE, you let me know really loudly that you hated me. Yeah, moments of embarrassment, moments of shame, just like this. You let me know I wasn’t worthy, and that’s when I changed things up so you would like me, and it worked for a second, but I got fed up. And then I started to win, and win, and win, and win, and win, and win. I won a lot, and you hated it. It wasn’t enough! So what did I do? I spent the next 10 years of my life giving away everything I possibly could, and it wasn’t enough!”

Then STFU chants rang out, and Cena said, “So I announce my retirement in a move that’s never been done before, and I’m actually walking away at the end of this year. I tried one last time to get along with you guys, and you ruined, it, just like you ruin everything,” Cena said.

“Each one of these chants is proving my point. My point is no matter what I do it’s never enough, and you should all be ashamed of yourselves. All you ever do is take. You take, you take, and you take, and you only care about yourselves,” Cena said. “I put my values on the line and all you could think is what do we get? John Cena is coming to my town, what do we get? This is trending, what do we get? Not one of you sons of b****** asked me how I feel. What do we get, you get nothing! You get what you have earned, and what you have earned is nothing!”

Cena then addressed the fact that his music and his gear hadn’t changed. “You don’t get a new look, because you dress like me,, I don’t dress like you idiots,” Cena said. “You don’t get new music. That’s my voice on that song, and my time is here, your time is up. The only thing you get is to take a long look in the mirror and see how awful you have been for the last 25 years to me.”

The crowd started to chant for Cody Rhodes, and Cena addressed it immediately. “You’re chanting for Cody! Of course, your brand new shiny toy, because you’re about to put this one out to pasture,” Cena said. “You are awful people, and that’s every single person in this room. No one is safe, and no one can hide, especially the people I can pick out in the crowd. You’re the let’s go Cena people. You’re the people that are like ‘man I support you’. “You claim to support me. What have you ever done, what have you ever done to support me, huh?”

“What have you ever done for me? All you ever do is steal from me. You steal my personal moments. You steal my time. You have made me your freaking toy. I am an object. You have made me the butt of an invisible joke for the past 20 years and you still think it’s funny. It’s not funny. It’s pathetic. You are pathetic,” Cena said.”

“You do not support me. What you do is you use me as an excuse of your pathetic failure of a life. Because all you’ve ever done there for 25 years is sit on your ass and watch me be great. No more! This, including that one kid right there, is a toxic, dysfunctional, relationship. You don’t want to hear it, do you? Too tough for you. Well, listen to this. I’m breaking up with you. I’m done. I’m breaking up with every single person, whether you like it or you don’t, you’re dumped,” Cena said. “I don’t need you anymore. I don’t care about you, and you don’t matter to me. There’s no noise you can make, and there’s no chant you can say, because you know I’m right.”

Cody then came out and hit the ring to confront his WrestleMania 41 opponent. “Everybody was willing to hear you out, as was I, and they might have given you their worst, but they also gave you their best for 25 years, and they did that because you were special. They did that because you could take it, because you could carry it,” Rhodes said.

Cena said, “Listen kid” but Rhodes immediately cut him off, yelling, “Enough!”

“And it’s certainly not kid, it’s WWE Champion. And let me ask ya, who the hell are you? Where’s the guy on this shirt? Right here. Even after what you did, I was excited about the prospect of going head-to-head with John Cena, and instead, I got this. Wel,l this better not show up at WrestleMania, because if it does, I run it over, I run it out, and I already took its best shot, and I retire it early. So go find John Cena because I want to wrestle him at WrestleMania 41, not this whiny b****.”

Rhodes left the ring and headed backstage, and then Cena made his way out of the ring to a song from the crowd, who were delighted to say goodbye.

What did you think of what Cena had to say and his heel run so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!