Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Win and Paul Heyman’s Betrayal Just Changed Everything in WWE

The main event of WrestleMania Night 1 was between three of WWE’s biggest superstars, as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns battled it out in a Triple Threat, and it was pretty much chaos from the jump. The match never lost its intensity, whether it was a brawl in the crowd or the shattering of the announce tables at ringside, but after a number of close calls, it was Paul Heyman who would change everything. Heyman would first turn on Punk in what was thought to be an olive branch to Reigns, but then Heyman turned on Reigns, revealing that he was aligned with Rollins, giving Rollins a chair that finished off Reigns and got Rollins the win. Rollins is now a Paul Heyman guy, and nothing is going to be the same from here on out.

The match was intense from the start, and it didn’t take long for it to spill out into the crowd. Punk was chasing Rollins with a chair, and Punk connected with it, but soon Rollins responded with a trash can to the head, following up with another shot to the back and then one more shot from the trash can to the head. Rollins grabbed another trash can and but Rollins was able to turn things around, slamming Rollins on top of it and causing immense pain to Rollins in the process.

Reigns then made his return by taking out both Rollins and Punk out of nowhere, and the action got closer to the ring. Reigns took control of the match at this point, getting rid of Punk and focusing on Rollins in the ring, but then Punk got back to his feet and took over, connecting with knee strikes on both Reigns and Rollins and then hitting a DDT on them at the same time.

Rollins met Punk up top, but then Reigns lifted him in perfect range of a clothesline from Punk. Punk turned around right into a Superman Punch from Reigns, and then followed up with a one-handed slam, only to get locked into an anaconda vice from Punk. Rollins broke it up with a frog splash, and he would hit Reigns with a buckle bomb a bit later, leaving him the only one standing.

Rollins turned his attention towards Punk and then dodged a spear from Reigns and hit Reigns with a Pedigree and a curb-stomp. Rollins pushed Punk out of the ring and went for the pin, but Reigns kicked out. Rollins missed and then got speared by Reigns, allowing Punk to hit Reigns with the GTS and go for the pin, but even that wasn’t enough, as Reigns kicked out.

Seth hit a Pedigree on Punk but Punk kicked out of the pin, and that’s when Rollins went to Reigns and told him that Punk doesn’t belong here. He then said he had no one, not the Bloodline, not Mox, or anyone, and they went to team up on Punk, but Reigns turned on Rollins and struck him before slamming Punk. Then Reigns slammed Rollins onto the announce table and shattered it before hitting a spear in the ring for a cover, and somehow Rollins kicked out at the very last second.

Reigns rolled Punk back in the ring, visibly upset about the favor and Heyman’s joining Punk. Reigns locked in a guillotine on Punk in the center of the ring, but Punk reversed it and almost got the pin. Punk went for the anaconda vice and got it, but Rollins was back on his feet. Rollins then locked Punk in a sharpshooter but then Reigns went for a guillotine on Rollins. Rollins broke it up with a suplex momentarily, but locked it in again right after. Punk then stomped on Reigns’ head and hit Rollins with the GTS. Punk covered and Rollins kicked out.

Punk lifted Rollins and hit the GTS but got speared by Reigns, and then Reigns got stomped by Rollins. At this point, everyone was down on the mat, and Heyman picked up a steel chair and walked towards the ring. Heyman looked at Reigns and Punk as he held it, and he gave the chair to Punk. Then Heyman helped Punk towards Reigns but hit him with the low blow and gave the chair to Reigns. Reigns grabbed the chair and slammed Punk with it a few times before Heyman pointed out that Rollins was vulnerable, and then Heyman hit Reigns with the low blow, turning on both and giving the chair to Rollins.

Heyman had a plan all along, and Rollins now had the chair and was zeroing in on Reigns. Rollins hit Reigns with the chair and then hit the curb stomp, getting the pin and the win. Seth Rollins is now a Paul Heyman guy, and everything’s different from here on out.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Gunther

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: New Day (C) def. War Raiders

WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) def. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns and CM Punk

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Finn Balor, Dominick Mysterio vs. Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

