WWE’s Men’s Money in the Bank Winner Will Shake Up Raw in a Huge Way

Play video

After a phenomenal Women’s Money in the Bank match, it was time for the Men to try and live up to that high bar. Thankfully, they came ready to deliver, as Penta, El Grande Americano, Andrade, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa all had their moments to shine throughout the match. They weren’t the only ones that would get involved, though, as by the end of the match, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Jacob Fatu, and JC Mateo all had some level of influence on the match. After the dust from a very chaotic match had settled, it was Rollins holding the briefcase, setting the stage for a very interesting run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone charged in on Seth Rollins right from the jump, and once they dispatched him, everyone turned their attention to Sikoa. Rollins would eventually get back into the match, but Penta dispatched him again and then cleared out everyone with a huge dive from the top rope. Americano grabbed a ladder and set it up to hit Penta with, but it backfired, as he got slammed into it instead. Petna put a ladder in the ring and then connected with a heavy chop on Americano, but when he set up for a meteora, he got hit by a ladder thanks to Rollins and knocked to he floor.

Rollins and Americano battled in the ring one-on-one, and Americano slammed Rollins viciously onto the ladder. Sikoa was now back in the ring and put a halt to Americano’s plans, and shortly after, he turned his attention to Knight, only to have him slammed down spine-first onto a ladder.

Play video

Knight and Penta battled it out next on top of a ladder, and then Rollins and Americano fought on a second ladder. Sikoa added a third ladder to the mix and climbed it before Andrade jumped in, and all six superstars fought up top. Rollins then tipped over the ladder with Americano, and Penta tipped over the one with Andrade, and that led to everyone else falling to the mat, leaving only Rollins and Sikoa standing.

Sikoa and Rollins went one-on-one, and despite Sikoa getting the advantage early, Rollins turned the tables and hit Sikoa with a superkick, but he wasn’t done. Rollins then slammed Sikoa onto a ladder and followed it up with a curb stomp, and now he was all alone in the ring with another ladder. Rollins went to set it up, but Americano was back in and chasing Rollins, which led to an ankle lock attempt on the top of the ladder. Andrade joined them and he climbed over Rollins to get to the top, and then Penta was climbing too.

Andrade hit a huge sunset flip on Americano from the top onto a ladder, while Penta brought down Rollins painfully on a ladder. Penta and Andrade then raced up to the top, and Andrade seemingly let him go to get the briefcase, but it was a ruse. Andrade slammed Penta’s head onto the ladder a few times and then pulled him all the way off the ladder.

Penta went back up the ladder, but Andrade cut him off and set him up for a move onto another ladder. Then Penta countered and hit a Mexican Destroyer onto the ladder, which hurt both superstars but had Andrade rolling off to the mat after the impact. Sikoa put a halt to Penta’s rise though, slamming Penta into the ladder set up in the middle of the ring and then taunting the crowd.

Knight and Sikoa fought right after on the outside, and then Knight set up a ladder from the ring to the barricade, only to walk right into a hard strike from Sikoa. Sikoa got driven into the steps, and then Penta took out Knight in the ring with another Mexican Destroyer. Penta then started his climb up the ladder, but Americano came out of nowhere and brought him down with a German Suplex, and then hit suplexes on Knight, Rollins, and Sikoa.

Play video

Americano then grabbed the fireball ladder that was hidden beneath the ring, but Penta then raced up to grab the briefcase, only to be cut off by Rollins. Rollins got his hand stomped, but he stayed on the ladder. Americano then put the steel plate in his mask at ringside as Penta and Rollins continued to fight on the ladder. Rollin was knocked off and then Americano raced up one ladder to get to the other and then headbutted Penta and knocked him off, only to get slammed from the top by Knight.

Then Rollins was up top but stopped by Andrade, and it was Penta this time stopping the win. After that, Rollins’ allies Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker came in and knocked all the ladders down and then cleared out Knight with a spear. Reed then went up top and hit Andrade with a Tsunami, and that’s when they set their sights on Sikoa.

Just then, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo came out to meet Breakker and Reed head-on, and a brawl ensued in the ring. Fatu emerged as the winner after slamming Reed down, and he got Sikoa in he ring to climb up the ladder while guarding it. That’s when Fatu turned on Sikoa and severed his ties, superkicking Sikoa and costing him the match after slamming him through a ladder on the outside.

Play video

Rollins then emerged with the Fireball ladder and set it up in the middle of the ring. Rollins climbed up, but then Knight grabbed his feet and pulled him off, only for Rollins to grab him and slam him into the ladder and then follow up with a curb stomp. Rollins set up the ladder again and climbed up to the top, and this time, no one was there to stop him. Rollins is the Men’s Money in the Bank winner.

Rollins makes the most sense here, as this fits in with his current direction and powerhouse faction. Having the briefcase makes him an immediate Title factor on both brands, and no matter which way they decide to have him go, he is now a force to be reckoned with in the main event picture.

What did you think of the Men’s Money in the Bank match and the winner? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!