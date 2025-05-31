WWE’s Solo Sikoa is Going Viral for His Hilarious SmackDown Dance, and It’s Amazing

Play video

If you’ve been watching recent episodes of WWE SmackDown, you’ve likely discovered that Solo Sikoa is one of the brand’s funniest superstars pretty consistently. After being relatively quiet during his previous run with Roman Reigns, he became the leader of a new Bloodline, and while a bit more open, his funny side didn’t really come through until this current run with Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. Now Sikoa is cracking up fans constantly, but tonight he took it to another level with a celebratory dance at ringside that has now gone viral, and fans are absolutely loving it.

It all started earlier in the episode when Sikoa, Mateo, and Fatu ran into R-Truth backstage, after Sikoa made fun of R-Truth, R-Truth mistook Mateo for Sikoa’s son and almost made Sikoa break. R-Truth then called Mateo husky and asked Sikoa if he could teach his son a lesson in the ring, to which Sikoa obliged.

When the match finally happened, Mateo was a force to be reckoned with throughout, and Sikoa was his biggest cheerleader from ringside. After a particularly big move from Mateo, Sikoa decided to do a little dance, and as you can see in the video below, it was priceless. Fans instantly started sharing it on social media and adding their own effects, with one particularly hilarious version being Dance Dance Revolution version (via HaangEmHiigh).

Some of our other favorite reactions include @ItsGresh, @lovewrasslinn, @ring_rebel, and @2Sweet4Lyfe, who wrote, “Solo Sikoa hit em with the ole razzle dazzle LMAOO bro is the funniest man #Smackdown”. @TheRealistic_ then added, “Solo Sikoa carrying #SmackDown on his back since Wrestlemania but y’all don’t ready for the convo”.

We love @Raph089968’s reaction as well, who wrote, “Solo Sikoa is the most unserious person on the WWE roster 😂. #Smackdown #SoloSikoa”. @nickbalorX also chimed in, writing, “Im not joking when I say this. Solo Sikoa is one of the most entertaining people to watch in pro wrestling when it comes to personality. #SmackDown”, and then @CFCWajid added, “Solo Sikoa dropped a new meme material 😭😭😭 #SmackDown”.

While things worked out for Mateo, Sikoa had him keep attacking R-Truth after the match, and that led to Jimmy Uso coming out for the save. R-Truth would get some payback later in the night, too, as he came out to attack Mateo after he tried to get involved in the Money in the Bank qualifying match that Jacob Fatu was in, and it ended up costing Fatu the match.

Sikoa is in the Men’s Money in the Bank match, and at the moment, he will be facing LA Knight, Andrade, Seth Rollins, and Penta in that match, with one more spot open in the match that will be decided next week. Sikoa could very well walk away with the briefcase, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think of Sikoa’s work on SmackDown this year? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!