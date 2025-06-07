John Cena Surprises WWE SmackDown Crowd with Response to R-Truth Chants

Play video

The past few WWE SmackDowns have been building to a Tag Team match involving four big-time WWE superstars, but this week, crowds from both Raw and SmackDown have been chanting for someone else. That would be R-Truth, who fans have been chanting for across all of WWE’s shows since it was revealed that WWE was not renewing his contract. Tonight, those chants happened a few times throughout the show, but they weren’t prepared for John Cena to respond to them, and certainly not in the way he did, which you can watch in the video above.

The final segment of the episode involved Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, John Cena, and Logan Paul, and Cena and Paul both got the better of Rhodes and Uso. Cena hit Rhodes with an Attitude Adjustment while Paul threw Uso back into the ring, and that’s when the R-Truth chants started back up. Uso tried to get back up, but he got knocked out with a punch from Paul, and the chants continued from the crowd.

After that, Cena picked up a microphone and responded by yelling “You can’t handle the truth”, which drew a big reaction from Paul as the crowd booed. The crowd went back to the Truth chants, and Cena smirked before lighting into them once more and capping off his final time in Bakersfield.

“This is why you’re losers. Take a good look because it’s my last time here in Bakersfield. And remember these words. Winners write the history books. Ladies and gentlemen, your future champion, and the last real champion,” Cena said.

Uso and Rhodes were out and didn’t get back up, and no one came out to make the save either. Cena made sure to highlight that this is what’s in store for the WWE Universe when he leaves with the Championship, and now he has decided to pinpoint Paul as the future of WWE after he leaves.

Cena last defended his Championship against R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Cena cheated with the Title once again to take the victory. Then the next week, R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) posted on X that he had been released from WWE, which not only shocked fans but also shocked the locker room a great deal, with many taking to social media and sharing posts of support and celebration of Killings and his career in WWE.

On X Killings wrote, “Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾”.

It was later revealed that his contract had not been renewed, which has been something WWE has been doing more of lately. In addition to Killings, other talents that have been released over the past few months include Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Braun Strowman, Shotzi, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, Carlito, Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, Shayna Baszler, Sarah Logan, and Sonya Deville. Fans have clearly let WWE know that they aren’t happy with the decision, and it remains to be seen where he will end up next, though any company would be better with him on the roster and on TV.

What did you think of Cena's reaction and that final segment?