‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 2 is Now on Netflix

If you need a refresher on SYFY‘s cult-favorite comics adaptation Wynonna Earp before it returns for its third season in July, you’re in luck. The entire second season of the series is now available on Netflix.

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun. As a special agent in the Black Badge Division (a top-secret sector of the U.S. Marshals) and with the help of her younger sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), boss, Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson), notorious gunslinger Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), Wynonna is determined to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all.

The second season saw Wynonna and her allies deal with some additional challenges, including younger sister Waverly taking a dark turn as well as Wynonna’s pregnancy. It’s the fallout of some these challenges — specifically the determination to end the Earp curse once and for all — that will have a big part to play in the upcoming third season, according to showrunner Emily Andras at ATX Television Festival.

“Wynonna is more determined than ever because she and Doc [Holiday] had to do something fairly significant which is giving gup their child,” Andras said. “It really feels like this team is taking on this very definitive goal which is this demon who cursed the Earps in the first place named Bulshar… the stakes and the consequences are bigger this year.”

How big? The series’ official description gives a little bit of a clue, noting that Team Wynonna will face some of their “biggest fears”.

“Wynonna and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle — and the world,” the description reads.

Wynonna Earp‘s first and second seasons are available on Netflix. Season three debuts July 20 on SYFY.