✖

Earlier this year Paramount confirmed that the streaming powers of Paramount+ and Showtime would be combining, at least kind of, with P+ subscribers able to add Showtime to their subscription and access the content all in the same app. Though this plan has been ongoing for some time, they've figured out a new way to get people to upgrade to the Paramount+ & Showtime bundle and that's by offering the first taste for free. The streamer is now doing just that having made the first two episodes of hit new Showtime series Yellowjackets available at no extra cost to all subscribers.

For those unaware, Yellowjackets is a new mystery-thriller-horror series, telling a story set in two distinct time periods. In the mid-1990s, a highly lauded high school girl's soccer team is on their way to a big tournament only for their plane to crash in the wilderness and to become stranded. In the present day, the surviving members of the Yellowjackets team must deal with their current adult life and the darkness of their past that is catching up to them. As you can imagine the series features two full casts in each timeline with many characters played by two different actors for each half of the story.

Yellowjackets was a slow burn at first for Showtime but was met with critical acclaim and quickly built an audience due to major word of mouth. The first season has a perfect 100% ratting on Rotten Tomatoes with over 70 critic's reviews added to the formula. RT's critical consensus for the series reads: "A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting."

Yellowjackets earned itself an early season two renewal from Showtime, netting the premium cable network a slew of new subscribers as fans sought to catch up on the show ahead of its finale last year. It was previously reported that series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have a five season plan for the show, meaning we're only 20% of the way through the story.

"Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for SHOWTIME," Gary Levine, co-President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc said at the time of its renewal. "We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several 'Best of 2021' lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can't wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in season two."