Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Confirms Season 2 Casting Adult Version of Fan-Favorite Character

Though its tantalizing mystery was the first hook for many viewers, Showtime's Yellowjackets built an audience because of its two distinct timelines and dual cast, some playing the same characters only 25 years apart. Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown both play the character Taissa, while Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher play Natalie, and Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey play Shauna, among others. Not every teenage character that appears in the 1990s side of the storyline has an adult counterpart in the series, which begs the question on their survival; but speaking in a new interview Lynskey herself said that some of the adult versions of fan-favorites are coming in season two.

"I know new people are coming in," the actress told ET. "Older versions of a couple of the younger cast they're trying to cast right now." One character that she confirmed will be getting an adult counterpart is Van, played by Liv Hewson in the 1990s section of the series. Production n the new series is set to begin in August of this year, meaning a 2022 return is unlikely for the series. "I think they've been doing some outlines," Lynsky added about the new season. "I'm trying to leave them alone for a while because I can be a bit annoying in terms of trying to get information because I just want to know everything. I want as much information as I can get. So, I'm going to give them a little bit of space before I start to annoy them."

Yellowjackets earned itself an early season two renewal from Showtime, netting the premium cable network a slew of new subscribers as fans sought to catch up on the show ahead of its finale last year. It was previously reported that series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have a five season plan for the show, meaning we're only 20% of the way through the story.

"Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for SHOWTIME," Gary Levine, co-President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc said at the time of its renewal. "We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several 'Best of 2021' lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can't wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in season two."

You can stream season one of Yellowjackets on Showtime now.