Paramount+ and Showtime Bundle Launches For Under $10 A Month

When it comes to streaming platforms, there is a wealth of options for entertainment fans to choose from and now, ViacomCBS is offering users a bit of savings with a new bundle deal for their streaming services. The Paramount+ and Showtime bundle launches today, Tuesday, September 21st, offering users package deals on both streaming brands available in two different subscription options at different price points for a limited time.



The Essential Plan features Showtime and the Paramount+ Essential Plan for $9.99 per month while the Premium plan features Showtime and the Paramount+ Premium Plan which is ad-free for $12.99 per month. Purchased separately, Showtime is $10.99 while the ad-supported Paramount+ is $4.99 and the ad-free Paramount+ is $9.99. The bundle offers represent a savings of approximately 39 percent.



“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming said in a statement. “Paramount+ and SHOWTIME are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”



Paramount+ offers a wide range of entertainment, including lives sports, breaking news, and a large catalog of entertainment including 30,000 episodes from leading entertainment brands, 2500 blockbuster movies, and popular original series including iCarly, Evil, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more. Paramount+ recently announced that the Rugrats revival has been renewed for a second season as well as confirmed two new South Park movies coming this year.



Showtime offers a catalog of critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials, and more and is the home of programming such as Billions, Your Honor, The Chi, Dexter, The L Word: Generation Q with new programs such as Dexter: New Blood and Yellowjackets debuting later this year.



The Showtime/Paramount+ bundles are available to subscribers in the United States and is available for a limited time. Users can go to Paramountplus.com/Showtimebundle and Showtime.com/Paramountplusbundle to sign up and for more information.



