Yellowjackets Star Jasmin Savoy Confirms 5-Season Plan and Talks Fan Theories

Debuting back in November, Showtime’s Yellowjackets has become one of the most talked-about genre series that fans keep theorizing about, as its blend of humor, horror, and mystery has sparked countless theories about what really happened to a high school soccer team, though star Jasmin Savoy recently noted that she hasn’t come across any theories that are close to correct. The actor also admitted that some speculation has been somewhat accurate, yet that she doesn’t know anything more about the overall narrative than the events of the first season, which is expected to earn multiple follow-up seasons.

“Here’s the truth: I don’t know the answer to a lot of the questions,” Savoy shared with ComicBook.com. “I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head. So I only know the answers up to the end of Season 1 and no, no one’s gotten it right. Literally, I have not seen a single correct theory, which is pretty cool. Actually, I have seen one thing, about who the blackmailer is. That’s the only correct [theory]. Nothing else. Nothing correct about antler queen.”

The series is described, “Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.”

Part of the compelling draw of the series is that there are a number of unknown elements about what really happened to these teens in the remote wilderness, though we do know a number of characters have survived, as we get to witness their exploits in the present day. However, while flashbacks confirm the deaths of specific characters, other fates have been left a bit more ambiguous, as viewers tune in each week to learn about such fates.

Fans who caught this week’s episode also learned the identity of the blackmailer in question, but with one more episode left, it’s possible that even more unexpected reveals could take place. If another four seasons are on the horizon, we shouldn’t expect to learn all of the series’ secrets quite yet.

Savoy can next be seen in Scream, which hits theaters on January 14th. The season finale of Yellowjackets debuts this Sunday on Showtime.

