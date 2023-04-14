Yellowjackets: Another Dead Character Makes a Surprising Season 2 Return

The Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets featured the twisted "return" of Jackie, who froze to death (in a totally preventable situation) at the end of Season 1. Jackie didn't come back to life, but Shauna had full conversations with her, going as far as to braid her hair and do her makeup. Now, in the new season's fourth episode, another character had made a similar comeback, appearing in visions and hallucinations, throwing yet another wrench into the story. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowjackets Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

There's a lot going on inside Lottie's head. There's no way to decipher what exactly is happening to her just yet, but she's connected to the Wilderness in a way no one else is, giving her seemingly supernatural abilities in the '90s timeline, and terrifying flashback/visions in the present timeline. In episode 3, Lottie saw Laura Lee in one of her present day visions, but it played a lot like a nightmare. This week, teenage Lottie actually interacts and talks to Laura Lee.

If you recall, the girls found an abandoned plane in the woods in Season 1, and Laura Lee attempted to fly it away to go get help. The plane had barely taken off when it exploded in front of everyone, killing Laura Lee and any hope they had of being rescued.

In this week's episode, Lottie and Natalie engage in a competition to find food for everyone. Lottie offers her blood to the Wilderness and allows it to guide her, but her journey doesn't lead her to food. She is led to the place where the plane was found and, somehow, the aircraft is still there. Inside the plane, Lottie finds an escape hatch and climbs down into a tunnel, which opens up into a mall food court. She sees all of the girls down there, including Laura Lee.

This is clearly not real, perhaps a trick being played on Lottie by the Wilderness. It's Laura Lee, however, who saves her. Laura Lee starts telling Lottie she's too cold, that she'll freeze to death. Those pleas cause Lottie to wake up, and she's lying in the snow where the plane used to be.

Between the Lottie's visions as an adult and hallucinations as a teenager, Laura Lee appeared to her no more than one occasion. Even though she's dead, expect Laura Lee to play some sort of important role in Lottie's story moving forward.

What have you thought of Yellowjackets Season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments!