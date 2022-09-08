Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Confirms More Cast Including James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton

The cast of the next Yellowstone prequel series continues to grow. 1923, which will debut on Paramount+ in 2022, is set to introduce another generation of Duttons to the franchise, taking place four decades after the events of 1883. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were introduced as the show's stars when it was officially announced, and Paramount added a horde of new names to the cast this week as production continues.

On Wednesday, Paramount announced several members of the core 1923 cast. James Badge Dale will be playing John Dutton Sr., the grown-up son of Tim McGraw's character in 1883. He's joined by Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Paramount also confirmed the roles that Ford and Mirren will be playing. Ford is set to star as Jacob Dutton, the brother of McGraw's James Dutton and the patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch. Mirren will be playing his wife, Cara.

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the arrival of 1923, there will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

