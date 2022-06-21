Yellowstone Star Breaks Silence on Harrison Ford Joining 1923 Spinoff

Last week saw some big updates for the Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series, which was originally titled 1932, got a bit of a shift in title and setting with a new title of 1923. The shift in years allows the story to include both the end of WWI and the start of prohibition and now, as the overall Yellowstone universe expands, star of the original series Kevin Costner is opening up about the addition of Ford to that world.

"I think people, actors in general, move towards writing," Costner told ET. "I think that as long as they're going to stay in this game, you want to go to a place that surprises you. If it doesn't surprise you, it's very unlikely that it will surprise an audience."

He continued, "The truth is you don't want your work to be disposable and you'd like to know if people haven't heard it over here and go, 'I keep hearing something about it,' well, you gotta try to make sure that when they see it, there's something special about it. I do know that we've made a fun, compelling series that takes you places and is in an environment, is in a world that is absolutely alive in America."

The official description of 1923 from Paramount+ is as follows: "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

Yellowstone is rapidly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster and the company is going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the existing 1883 prequel, there is also 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and there will also be another series, 6666.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

What do you think about Costner's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!