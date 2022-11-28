Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode

The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.

At the end of the funeral, which was a private, Native American gathering on Yellowstone property, John waits for things to disperse when he approaches a deeply grieving Monica. Sitting beside her graveside, he tells her that he understands her grief, having lost a son himself, but also tells her the story of his brother, who died as a baby as well and how that child had lived a perfect life, knowing only his mother's love. It's a message that Monica needed to hear about her own son — that while his life was short, it was perfect because all he knew was his mother's love. As you can imagine, the moving moment brought tears to Monica's eyes, but it did so to fans as well, who took to social media to react to the moment.

“That boy lived a perfect life…” now I’m crying! I love John Dutton! #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/lYtkhw0j5E — Yolanda Mayo (@MadameJarhead) November 28, 2022

Read on to see how Yellowstone fans are reacting to that deeply emotional speech and be sure to let us know your thoughts as well. Did you cry? Did the speech make you emotional, too? Let us know in the comment section!