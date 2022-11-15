Yellowstone Stars Open Up About Tragic Twist in Season 5 Premiere

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere... The first hour of Yellowstone's Season 5 return brought tragedy to Kayce and Monica Dutton. At 37 weeks pregnant, Monica was involved in a car accident that took the life of the baby, a devastating event that will affect the family for quite a long time. Following the debut of the episode, stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the tragic twist, and how it will change Kayce and Monica moving forward.

"It's such a tragic loss and you really see Monica at her rock bottom," Asbille explained. "Throughout the show, she just wants to be a good mother, a good wife. A good person to her community, as well. And this really shakes her beliefs with all of that."

She went on to add that there is some light at the end of the tunnel for Monica, though. "There's a very definitive moment where she does choose life and she chooses to heal."

According to Grimes, Kayce and Monica will actually find strength in one another and their relationship in the wake of their loss, saying, "They've chosen to lean on each other; they're dealing with a common pain together."

There is one other cloud hanging over the heads of Kayce and Monica: the result of Kayce's vision in the Season 4 finale, which he said showed him the "end" of them.

"When I read that, I immediately went to [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] and I was like, 'Hey man, I know you don't want me to know anything about the end of this story and that's great, and I love that, but just tell me how to say this.' He gave me enough to understand how to play the line, but didn't give anything away to me," Grimes said. "But throughout Season 5, you start to learn what that meant and specifically what Kayce saw, and then also, their plan to go through with it in a way that makes sense to them."

