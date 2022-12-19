Yellowstone Sees Jamie Make a Major Move Against John Dutton

Season 5 of Yellowstone has been an interesting one thus far for Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). The adopted Dutton son has found himself sleeping with the enemy — literally — as he embarks on a relationship with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri), a lawyer for Market Equities who is suing to get the state to uphold the original least agreement for the airport. While that alone is a questionable situation, things got even more complicated last week when Sarah laid out her plans for Jamie. Sarah told Jamie that she wants to get him elected governor so she can push through the airport lease — and they need to find a way to expedite Jamie's rise to power. This week, that scheming took a turn, and it could be setting up John Dutton (Kevin Costner) for the biggest fight he's faced yet.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone! Continue reading at your own risk…

In this week's episode, "The Dream is Not Me", after getting on board with the idea that not only does Jamie need to be governor but that they have to find a way to get John out of office before his term ends, Jamie goes into his office. He's met with the news that Sarah is there along with her client, something that is unexpected. Jamie's secretary also tells Jamie that she's concerned about his involvement with Sarah. Jamie brushes it off, but in the office, Sarah reveals that Jamie's father has put the Yellowstone land in a conservation trust and now, Market Equities is going to sue in federal court and it's something that will end up bankrupting the state. When they're alone, Sarah suggests to Jamie that this sort of thing is an impeachable offense for the governor.

At the end of the episode, Jamie is practicing his speech calling for his father's impeachment while Sarah sits on the couch and watches. The wheels of her plan are in motion, and it certainly seems like Jamie is playing right into her plan — which given that she was sent by Market Equities to destroy the Duttons, probably isn't going to end well for Jamie or anyone else.

While how it will actually play out is anyone's guess — the preview for the upcoming midseason finale shows Jamie actually delivering his speech in the state assembly, but that episode won't air until January 1, 2023, and then the series will go on a bit of a break — it certainly seems like something that plays into a fan theory that it's Jamie Dutton who will end up the last man standing, as it were. Fans have been theorizing that Jamie is going to end up taking down the rest of his family potentially seeing him ending up owning the. Yellowstone himself in the end.

What did you think about the latest episode of Yellowstone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!