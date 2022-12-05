Yellowstone Fans Are Split Over Jamie's Latest Screwup

The fifth season of Yellowstone has seen some interesting turns thus far as things get ever more complicated for the Dutton family and not just in terms of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Things have gotten pretty complicated for Jamie (Wes Bentley) as well when last week's episode saw him hook up with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri), a woman who presents herself as counsel for Market Equities. But while that might not have been the best idea Jamie has ever had, this week's episode has audiences split about his choices from here. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Watch 'Em Ride Away", beyond this point.

In the episode, Sarah shows up unexpectedly at Jamie's office and tells him because of their tryst, he can't litigate the case. Jamie has a counter for that, noting that the state hires counsel for that so he hasn't jeopardized anything and makes it seem like he's onto her in terms of her attempt at sabotage. However, things take a turn when Sarah undresses in front of him — and it's implied a second hookup is imminent. While this definitely seems like a bad idea and a poor choice on Jamie's part, Yellowstone fans are somewhat split about things. Many feel like Jamie is being dumb about the situation, but others may realize it's a bad idea but seem to have a little pity for Jamie considering how badly his family treats him. They've taken to social media to share some of their reactions and we've gathered up our favorites. You can check them out below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!