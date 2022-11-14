Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Ends in Tragedy

After nearly a year away, Yellowstone finally made its long-awaited return to television on Sunday night. Yellowstone Season 5 has kicked off on the Paramount Network, and the new installment of the series is almost all about John Dutton's foray into his new position as the Governor of Montana. While the main story of the series this season is about politics, tragedy struck for a few characters at the end of the premiere episode, breaking the hearts of viewers in the process.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone! Continue reading at your own risk...

Yellowstone Season 5 begins several months after the conclusion of Season 4, long enough for Monica to be 37 weeks pregnant. She and Kayce had been expecting their second child, but some pains three weeks before his due date caused Monica to rush to the hospital while Kayce was away with work. Her pain made driving difficult, and neither she nor truck driving the other direction were able to see the cow in the middle of the road, causing a devastating accident.

Both Monica and Tate survived the nasty wreck, but the same can't be said for her new baby boy. Monica tried delivering the baby on the side of the road but it was revealed later that he didn't made it. Tate revealed to his grandfather that the plan was for Monica and Kayce to name the baby John.

At the end of Season 4, Kayce had a vision out in the wilderness, and he told Monica that he saw the end of their family, though there were no details as to exactly what that meant. That has left a dark cloud looming over the heads of the couple ever since, as they wonder what could bring their relationship and family crumbling down.

Life for Kayce and Monica has been far from easy since the beginning of Yellowstone, as they've bounced around between homes and jobs for four seasons. This, however, will likely be the most difficult situation they've faced together.

What did you think of the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone? Let us know in the comments.