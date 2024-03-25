Yellowstone Sequel Series Still Hasn't Signed Fan-Favorite Actors to Return (Report)

Yellowstone fans might be disappointed by the impending series finale of the program, but knowing that there's a sequel series on the way has alleviated some of that grief, yet a new report from Puck claims that none of the core cast members of the original series have signed on for the sequel at this point. That's not to say that fan-favorite figures like Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser won't be returning eventually, but that that the longer contract negotiations take, the longer it will be before the sequel, tentatively titled "2024," can move forward. Additionally, if the actors earn larger paychecks, the series might not be able to afford bringing back as many beloved characters as fans would hope.

One relief when it comes to financial negotiations about the new series is that Kevin Costner is exiting the franchise, so while fans will be sad to see John Dutton III leaving the story, it'll allow the sequel series to redistribute his paycheck among the rest of the cast. However, in addition to Hauser, Reilly, and Luke Grimes being eyed for returns, reports claim that the series could be looking to add Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer, which would understandably compromise the payroll.

To date, Yellowstone has earned two spinoffs that explore the Dutton family with 1883 and 1923, while the spinoff 1944 had also previously been announced. The Yellowstone sequel was initially slated to debut last year, as the proper series was also set to make its bow last year, though both the final season and sequel series are instead aiming to debut in late 2024.

Reilly, however, expressed earlier this month that these reports about pay disputes aren't to be believed.

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it. That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most," the actor shared with RadioTimes. "And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Yellowstone sequel series.

What do you think of the reports? Let us know in the comments!