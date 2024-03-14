Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly Drops Major Tease About Series Finale

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly says that fans are in for a fun time when the finale rolls around. In a new interview with Radio Times, the actress teased where everything is headed with the Dutton family. Taylor Sheridan has been hard at work expanding the Yellowstone universe out in every direction. However, there's just something special about the show that started this phenomenon. Season 5 has been a bit of a roller coaster for all the people watching out there. The second half has been pushed back due to the SAG strike and there's been all kinds of headlines about life after Yellowstone. Before it ends, fans need to strap in for a wild ride.

"Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]," Reilly explained. "We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike. So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."

Addressing All That Yellowstone Spinoff Chatter

(Photo: Paramount Network)

In the absence of concrete information about the direction of Yellowstone here near the end, fans have been left to fill in the blanks on their own. The actress has pretty much had it with the constant rumors about spinoffs and division among the cast. Kelly Reilly told Radio Times that enough is enough. They want to be as direct as possible when it comes to how they're handling the wildly popular show.

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it," Reilly began. "That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most."

"And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know," she continued. "Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

More From Reilly On Yellowstone

(Photo: Paramount Network)

"I've been working now for 30 years, theatre, film, TV, jobbing actor," Reilly continued. "And now to get on a show that turned into this juggernaut, which it did, is another experience – it's another thing to sort of go 'well, that was interesting.' So this is just a really incredible, enriching – it's really been enriching for me, this experience, and I've made some incredible friends.

"And it's been really wonderful to go back to a character. And I love this character, I've loved going on this journey with her and it's given me so much," she added. "So returning to something that you know so well in your DNA is great, but it's also been so good to step away for a minute, do some other films, work with some other people... [then] come back [and] be invigorated to bring something fresh back to it."

