Yellowstone Actress Slams "Nonsense" Rumors About Cast Issues With Sequel Series

Yellowstone is set to end with Season 5 due to star Kevin Costner departing from the hit series, but a sequel series has been reportedly in the works for a while now. There have been a lot of rumors about the show, including reports that Matthew McConaughey will star in the series. However, one Yellowstone star is making sure fans don't believe everything they read. A report from Puck News was released last month that claimed there were pay disputes among some of the returning cast members. Kelly Reilly (Beth), Cole Hauser (Rip), and Luke Grimes (Kayce) were originally expected to return for the sequel series, but nothing has been officially confirmed. It was reported that the trio was looking for around $1.25 million per episode, which would make them some of the highest-paid actors on television. According to Reilly, some of the rumors out there are "nonsense."

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it," Reilly told Radio Times. "That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most."

"And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know," she added. "Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

"I've been working now for 30 years, theatre, film, TV, jobbing actor," Reilly continued. "And now to get on a show that turned into this juggernaut, which it did, is another experience – it's another thing to sort of go 'well, that was interesting.' So this is just a really incredible, enriching – it's really been enriching for me, this experience, and I've made some incredible friends.

"And it's been really wonderful to go back to a character. And I love this character, I've loved going on this journey with her and it's given me so much," she added. "So returning to something that you know so well in your DNA is great, but it's also been so good to step away for a minute, do some other films, work with some other people... [then] come back [and] be invigorated to bring something fresh back to it."

Who Could Matthew McConaughey Play in the Yellowstone Sequel?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, co-creator Taylor Sheridan talked about bringing McConaughey into the Yellowstone universe. Currently, his role in the show is unknown.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Stay tuned for more updates about Yellowstone.