Yellowstone Star Reveals How Many More Seasons the Show Will Have

Yellowstone is currently in the midst of its fifth season, and the show's star, Kevin Costner, just won Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globes. The show's midseason finale, "A Knife and No Coin," was released on January 1st, and fans are eager to find out what comes next. Currently, the series is expected to return sometime this summer. While there's no exact return date, one Yellowstone star just revealed some news about the show's future. According to Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Yellowstone is expected to last for at least two more seasons.

"I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a 7th, that's all I can say," Hauser shared with ET. "That's all I can tell you." When asked if he could share any more details, the actor added, "No, I like to know with the fans. It will be a surprise."

What Will Happen Next in Yellowstone's Fifth Season?

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) was asked about the rest of Season 5.

"I haven't read a word yet," Reilly shared. "They keep it wrapped up, so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans. I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive, the work begins. I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So, I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."

"His vision, and his knowledge, and understanding of these characters are his and they're so full, and they're so unforgiving, that's what makes it exciting," she said of Taylor Sheridan. "Because you have no idea where he's gonna take you. I don't know what he has in store for Beth. It's not necessarily a collaboration in the way that one might expect [of] you sitting down and throwing out ideas for what the story is. He is our leader and we jump on and we hold on ourselves."

Where Can You Watch 1923?

Despite taking place in the same universe, Yellowstone and it most recent spinoff, 1923, are available in different places, which is causing some fans to become angry. While 1923 debuted on Paramount+, Yellowstone is not actually available on the streaming site. To clear things up, the first four seasons of the original show are available to watch on Peacock while the new season is releasing its episodes on the Paramount Network.

Stay tuned for more updates about the future of Yellowstone.