Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor at the Golden Globes

Kevin Costner has won a Golden Globe for his role as John Dutton on Paramount Network's hit series, Yellowstone. On Tuesday, the actor took home the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, beating out Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Adam Scott (Severance). Unfortunately, the actor was unable to attend the ceremony to accept his award in person. Costner announced on social media ahead of the ceremony that he could not make it to the show due to the ongoing flooding and rainstorms in Los Angeles County.

"Hi everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes — Chris and I aren't going to be there," he said. "Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

When will Yellowstone return with new episodes?

Fans will have a little bit of a wait for the remaining episodes of Season 5 of Yellowstone. On Sunday, Paramount Network released a teaser for the upcoming back half of Season 5, revealing that the series will return sometime this summer. A specific date was not given.

Yellowstone Star Has No Idea What Happens Next in Season 5

Speaking in an interview with IndieWire, Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly was asked about what's to come in the remaining episodes, revealing that they have another major project happening between now and when they start filming the next batch.

"I haven't read a word yet," the actress revealed. "They keep it wrapped up, so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans. I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive, the work begins. I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So, I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."

Reilly also spoke at length about the mysterious nature of the show and how going into Season 5 she didn't have many expectations. In part she attributed this to Taylor Sheridan's screenwriting for the show, and that instead of getting the entire thing at once like they usually do, they only have a few episodes before they started filming.

"His vision, and his knowledge, and understanding of these characters are his and they're so full, and they're so unforgiving, that's what makes it exciting. Because you have no idea where he's gonna take you. I don't know what he has in store for Beth. It's not necessarily a collaboration in the way that one might expect [of] you sitting down and throwing out ideas for what the story is. He is our leader and we jump on and we hold on ourselves."

Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently airing on Paramount Network.