You Theory Could Connect Two of Season 2’s Biggest Deaths

The sophomore season of You officially debuted over the holiday season, and it’s safe to say that it gave fans quite a lot to process. The new batch of episodes had just as many – if not more – plot twists and turns than its predecessor, as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) traveled to the West Coast. Over a week after the season’s debut, there are some moments that fans are still speculating about — including one major detail that could be hiding in plain sight. Spoilers for Season 2 of You below! Only look if you want to know!

The season’s final two episodes provided some significant twists, as Joe learned that the latest object of his infatuation, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), had a darker history than he’d thought. He found this out after Love brutally killed Delilah Alves (Carmela Zumbado), who Joe had briefly been keeping locked inside his glass cage. Love then told Joe about her past history with murder and tragedy, the latter of which included the tragic death of her first husband. Earlier in the season, fans briefly saw flashbacks of Love and her husband, James, who had died from a mysterious illness before they could start a family.

As some fans have begun to suggest, there’s a chance that the circumstances of Love and James’ life are much more sinister, and that she potentially poisoned him over a long stretch of time. Given the fact that the two disagreed about having children — and Love’s response to initially “finding out” about James’ illness — there certainly are some potential context clues.

Started You season 2 on Netflix and I’m finishing up on episode 1… Love poisoned her husband didnt she? She said ‘he got sick and they couldnt figure out what was wrong” so I’m guessing she killed him? 🤔 Here start my theories! I question everything 😂 — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) December 29, 2019

*Mad spoiler* But like we all agree Love poisoned and killed her first husband bc he wouldnt give a baby right. .. #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/MJfUo5vqdz — EyeHateitHere (@BlahblahBeaa) December 28, 2019

If that wasn’t twisted enough, some have begun to theorize that the truth about James’ murder could have a hand in her killing Delilah. In episode 6 of Season 2, Delilah assembles a “murder board” of sorts for her investigation of Henderson (Chris D’Elia) and his history of sexual assault. One part of the murder board features an article about James’ illness, which could hint that Delilah knows or starts to suspect Love being guilty.

With a third season of You seemingly on the way – and Love sticking around in Joe’s life for the time being – it will be interesting to see if any of these details actually become canon.

The first two seasons of You are currently available on Netflix.