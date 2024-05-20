Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 Promo Released: Watch

Smiling Friends is finally back on Adult Swim with Season 2 of the fan favorite animated series, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next episode with the first look at Episode 4! Smiling Friends was one of the most anticipated animated series returns for Adult Swim this year overall, and that hype was meant with a huge reaction when the series started its comeback earlier this Spring. Not only did they sneak the premiere episode as part of Adult Swim's prank for April Fools' Day, but then it was followed up with two more great episodes in the weeks since.

Smiling Friends Season 2 spent its first few episodes introducing some wacky new faces to the animated series, and it's far from done by the looks at what's next. One of the big running gags throughout the series is how close some of these new characters get to becoming a full fifth member of the Smiling Friends gang regardless of circumstances, and that seems to be the case per Charlie's reaction to a newbie named "Jambo" who he's just absolutely loving (while being absolutely plastered, mind you). You can check out the first promo for Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, May 26th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Smiling Friends Season 2, "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?"! pic.twitter.com/rKJYVh6r67 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 20, 2024

Where to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 26th at midnight, and will then be made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first three episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the next season of the animated fan favorite, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."