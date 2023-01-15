You Season 4 Teaser Hints Joe Finally Meets His Match

You will be coming back to Netflix for the first part of the fourth season very soon, and a curious new teaser for the next slate of episodes is hinting that Joe Goldberg just might have finally met his match! The third season of the series ended with one of the biggest shifts in status quo yet for Joe as he completely eliminated the life he had before and moved across the world in order to follow Marienne and pursue love once more. But as fans have seen with the first glimpses at Season 4, things are going about as well for Joe as one would expect.

You Season 4 Part 1 is currently slated to make its debut this February, and Netflix has really been amping up what to expect as Joe finds himself caught up with a group of wealthy elites in Europe. Despite completely changing his identity and trying to start a new life for himself, Joe is now dealing with his wildest challenge yet against another killer who seems to be his match. That's even more intriguing with the latest character teaser from the series' Instagram page that teases just that:

What to Expect From You Season 4

You Season 4 is currently scheduled to release Part 1 with Netflix on February 9th, and Part 2 of its run on March 9th. While Joe has dealt with a fellow serial killer in the past with the likes of Love in the previous seasons, Season 4 is teasing a much different kind of foe. This new killer seems to be part of a group of wealthy elites he meets in London, and soon Joe is wrapped up in trying to get to the heart of this mystery while this new "Eat the Rich Killer" is on his back as well.

READ MORE: Netflix's You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe's Got a Stalker | New You Season 4 Poster Released By Netflix | Netflix Just Changed the You Season 4 Release Date

That's what makes the character tease for Ed Speelers' Rhys Montrose so interesting as well. A series of teases have been highlighting Season 4's new characters, and Rhys comes with the tease of someone that Joe can "finally" relate to. This could carry many more meanings than on the surface given everything we know about Joe, and now this character's going to raise even more eyebrows when the new season finally premieres.

What do you think of this latest tease for You Season 4? Who do you think this new stalker will be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!