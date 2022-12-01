New You Season 4 Poster Released by Netflix

YOU has a brand new poster from Netflix ahead of Season 4. On social media, the company unveiled their latest look at the wildly-popular thriller. Seeing Penn Badgely in that patterned coat and Ivy League chic is going to have a lot of people excited. His character's always been a bookworm over the show's run, and we're diving right into that aspect with Season 4. At the tail end of the last batch of episodes, things weren't looking so hot for old Joe, so he's going on sabbatical. But, not for a traditional vacation, but to the academy. There, he'll find like-minded peers who have no idea that they're sheep in a pen with a wolf. It's going to be a gruesome good time when things get started on February 9th. Check out the image for yourself right here.

Season 3 left Joe Goldberg in quite a state. He faked his death and high-tailed it to Paris on a mission. Tati Gabrielle's Marienne is still out there and the killer has to find her. However, Joe's also got a new love interest and that gives him a way to move over to the United Kingdom. In a conversation with Collider, series star Badgely said that the fourth season is going to look even more different. He also shared what his character's worst fear would be.

Class is in session and heads will enroll.



You Season 4 Part 1 drops February 9. pic.twitter.com/NSUaQ9I3iS — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

"I think the thing that would make Joe most miserable is not... If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated," Badgley explained to Collider. "He'd be like, 'I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love.' That is kind of what he would think in his mind. And Beck even says this in the first season – she says all that," he observes. "And it's why people repeatedly do not call the cops on him, as sort of absurd as that might be at times. But it's true. And so I think for the next season, my conversations with Sera are really, I think, the most exciting so far because I think we're really going to get into that. And the next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different."

Season 4 Is Going To Be A Departure

Speaking to TUDUM, Badgely went further into his character. Speaking as Joe, he's here to do a job, and the domestic "bliss" from Season 3 is looking more like a memory these days.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs now. Not anymore," Joe began in the cast reveal video during Tudum. "Allow me to reintroduce myself: I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will. No, this time around, I'm focusing on academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."

