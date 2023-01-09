Netflix's You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe's Got A Stalker

The YOU Season 4 trailer has been released by Netflix and you can check it out below!

"New year, new country, new persona – and yet Joe can't seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 part 1 comes to Netflix on February 9th."

As you can see from the logline above, Season 4 of Netflix's YOU will take serial killer/stalker Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) to Europe, where he's attempting to start over after killing his serial killer wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and faking his own death. Unfortunately, Joe still has unfinished business from his old life, in the form of Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the librarian that Joe feel for in his posh suburban neighborhood, sparking a jealously in his psychotic wife that ultimately came to bloodshed. As one of the few people to know Joe's secret, Marienne isn't just lost prize for Joe to reclaim: she's a loose end he may need to cut off.

In terms of new storyline: YOU is clearly turning the tables on the show's usual premise in Season 4. It isn't just the relocation to a European setting: Joe seems to have finally found his "tribe" in a group of unhinged rich elitist socialites connected the university where he's now teaching – not surprisingly, people in the group start turning up dead when Joe comes around. However, this time it seems Joe is not the only wolf hiding out in the sheep pen: this time around, the stalker has a stalker.

That's a fun little twist in YOU Season 4's story, as the "You" Joe talks to in his creepy voice-over narration is now a predator instead of his intended prey, changing the nature of Joe's analytical angle on things. It's also nice dramatic irony, as the audience will watch Joe have to go through the Karmic shift of feeling all the dread and unease he made his victims feel when they sensed an unwanted presence bringing dark tidings into their respective lives.

Finally, YOU Season 4 is clearly leaving room for one of two big possible twists:

The person stalking Joe turns out to be an "in plain sight" reveal – either a character we never expected to be nuts, or something Joe finding out he has a split personality developing (a la Fight Club). A character from previous seasons thought dead and/or gone makes a surprise return (this show is very soap operaish, after all...)

You can probably guess where the twist reveal of the stalker will come, as YOU Season 4 will release Part 1 on February 9th, and Part 2 on March 9th.