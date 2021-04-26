Gavin Rocker Cast as Ray Lewis on Young Rock

✖

One of the greatest defenders to ever step on a football field is making his way to Young Rock. The NBC series about the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a timeline that shows Rock's years at the University of Miami. There, he crossed paths with future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, and their relationship will be depicted on an upcoming episode of Young Rock.

On Monday, TV Insider broke the news that actor Gavin Rocker will play a younger Ray Lewis on the April 27th episode of Young Rock. The casting is spot-on, as Rocker looks exactly like the legendary Miami Hurricane and Baltimore Raven. Lewis and Johnson became friends during their time at Miami together, boding over their work ethic and love of football.

(Photo: Mark Taylor/NBC)

The upcoming episode that will feature Ray Lewis is called "Good vs. Great," and it tells the story of the injury Johnson suffered during his freshman year at The U.

Ray Lewis isn't the only figure in Miami football history making his way to Young Rock this season. Luke Hemsworth, star of Westworld and older brother to Chris Hemsworth, will be playing the role of Miami football coach Dennis Erickson.

Young Rock stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latikefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The series is executive produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.

"Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way."

What do you think of the Ray Lewis casting on Young Rock? What do you think of the show so far? Let us know in the comments!