Luke Hemsworth Cast in Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock

✖

Luke Hemsworth is known best for playing Ashley Stubbs on Westworld and for having a hilarious cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, and he's about to join the wide world of sitcoms. It was just announced that the older brother of Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth will be joining Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock in NBC's Young Rock. According to Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth will be appearing in the penultimate episode of the show's first season as Dennis Erickson, who was the University of Miami's head football coach when Johnson was a part of the team.

"I really enjoyed stepping into the legendary shoes of Coach Dennis Erickson, and also working again with director Jeffery Walker," Hemsworth told EW. "It's a wonderfully written show about family and the strange journeys that make us who we are — and also the Dwayne Johnson!!!!" You can check out a still of Hemsworth in the role below:

(Photo: MARK TAYLOR/NBC)

As for Johnson, the star has always been very open about his football career. The Rock played for the University of Miami and was a part of the team when they won a national championship in 1991. He aspired to be a professional player and entered the NFL draft in 1995, but didn't make the cut. He briefly played in the Canadian Football League before moving on to wrestling. Johnson's football days may not have lasted long, but they certainly made a lasting impression on some. In fact, he recently shared that his rookie card sold for $45,000.

You can read a description for Young Rock here: "'Young Rock' focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

Are you excited to see Luke Hemsworth on Young Rock? Tell us in the comments!

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC.